Google Fiber Sets 18-City Expansion

So, maybe Google sees a real business in this broadband thing, after all.

Google Fiber confirmed earlier reports that it will bring its mix of 1-Gig and pay-TV services to 18 new cities across four metro areas in the Southeast U.S. – Atlanta, Ga.; Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Depending on the market, that means Google Fiber will be crossing swords with incumbent providers such as AT&T, Time Warner Cable, and Comcast, while continuing to avoid any clashes with Verizon FiOS.

