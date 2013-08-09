TWC Customers File Lawsuit over Retrans Disconnect with Milwaukee Station

A trio of Time Warner Cable customers has filed a lawsuit against the cable operator over its retransmission-consent dispute with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, Wis.

Filed on Aug. 8 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, the suit seeks unspecified damages for breach of contract, and a day's credit for each customer for every day service was interrupted more than four hours. The plaintiffs also are looking to elevate the legal pursuit to class-action status on behalf of all affected Time Warner Cable customers.

WTMJ-TV is one of six of stations owned by Journal Broadcast Group that has been off of Time Warner Cable’s systems since July 25 in a retransmission-consent battle. One apparent casualty of the impasse: The MSO's customers will be shut out from the station's presentation of the Aug. 9 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals.

Journal Communications owns the Journal Broadcast and the Journal Sentinel, which first reported on the legal proceedings.



