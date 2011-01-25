TWC, Bright House Subs Can Watch Three More ESPN Nets Online
Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks customers starting Jan.
25 will be able to watch live simulcasts of ESPN2, ESPNU and college
hoops highlight channel ESPN Buzzer Beater on their computers -- if they
have a cable TV subscription package that includes those channels.
TWC
and Bright House customers already have similar access to ESPN and
ESPN3.com online. Time Warner Cable added them in October, while Bright House did so in November, under a larger agreement between the MSOs and Disney/ABC Television and ESPN.
As
with other "TV Everywhere" services propagating through the industry,
the ESPN authenticated services are available only to customers who pay
for a cable TV tier that includes the network. For example, Time Warner
Cable offers Buzzer Beater as part of the Sports Pass optional package.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.