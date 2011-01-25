TWC, Bright House Subs Can Watch Three More ESPN Nets Online

Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks customers starting Jan.

25 will be able to watch live simulcasts of ESPN2, ESPNU and college

hoops highlight channel ESPN Buzzer Beater on their computers -- if they

have a cable TV subscription package that includes those channels.

TWC

and Bright House customers already have similar access to ESPN and

ESPN3.com online. Time Warner Cable added them in October, while Bright House did so in November, under a larger agreement between the MSOs and Disney/ABC Television and ESPN.

As

with other "TV Everywhere" services propagating through the industry,

the ESPN authenticated services are available only to customers who pay

for a cable TV tier that includes the network. For example, Time Warner

Cable offers Buzzer Beater as part of the Sports Pass optional package.

