TWC Bears Gifts After Super Bowl Glitch

Time Warner Cable announced Monday that all Los Angeles-area video customers will receive a "gift of appreciation" following a glitch that caused the MSO to temporarily lose the standard-definition feed of Fox's coverage of the Super Bowl between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

TWC said analog customers, who were actually affected by the interruption, will receive a $5 gift card, while all digital TV subscribers will receive a credit for the cost of an on-demand movie once purchased. TWC declined to say how many video subs it has in the Los Angeles market.

"Although most of our customers didn't experience an interruption, we want to express our sincere apologies to all Time Warner Cable TV customers in the Los Angeles area," said Deborah Picciolo, senior VP of operations at Time Warner Cable, in a statement. "We didn't live up to our standards for a quality customer experience. We know there's no way to undo the inconvenience of last night's outage, and we want them to know how truly sorry we are for this issue."

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.