TWC Announces Galaxy Schedule

Time Warner Cable announced the broadcast schedule for its

LA pro sports team rights acquisition on Friday.

TWC unveiled the local schedule for LA Galaxy soccer games

on Time Warner Cable SportsNet (21 games) and time Warner Cable Deportes (17

games) as well as a number of other venues. The inaugural broadcast will be

March 17.

Six of the team's games will also air on ESPN or ESPN2 as

well as ESPN Deportes. Six games will air on NBC or MNC Sports Network, while

five will air in Spanish on Univision or UniMas. Univision actually gets the

opener March 3 against the Chicago Fire.