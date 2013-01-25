TWC Announces Galaxy Schedule
Time Warner Cable announced the broadcast schedule for its
LA pro sports team rights acquisition on Friday.
TWC unveiled the local schedule for LA Galaxy soccer games
on Time Warner Cable SportsNet (21 games) and time Warner Cable Deportes (17
games) as well as a number of other venues. The inaugural broadcast will be
March 17.
Six of the team's games will also air on ESPN or ESPN2 as
well as ESPN Deportes. Six games will air on NBC or MNC Sports Network, while
five will air in Spanish on Univision or UniMas. Univision actually gets the
opener March 3 against the Chicago Fire.
