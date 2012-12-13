TWC Adds beIN Sport, More HD Nets to L.A. Subscribers

Time Warner Cable has added beIN Sport, the new independent

soccer/international sports network to its channel lineup in Los Angeles.





BeIN Sport, which also features a Spanish version, was launched in August. The

global network features international soccer leagues such as Spain's La Liga,

Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, as well as the South American World Cup Qualifiers

and Copa America 2015. BeIN will also carry the away games of the U.S. Men's

National Soccer Team in the qualifying rounds of the 2014 World Cup.





ASPiRE, the network from Los Angeles sports legend Ervin "Magic"

Johnson, was added to Time Warner Cable's lineup as well, along with RLTV, BBC

World News and MeTV. The cable op also added more high-definition channels, as

Fox Deportes, Tennis Channel and MLB Strike Zone now feature HD offerings.