Time Warner Cable Stockholders OK Deal With Charter

Time Warner Cable said that its stockholders have approved the acquisition of the company by Charter Communications.

The company said 99% of the votes cast were in favor of the deal, which would be part of creating the second-largest U.S. cable operators.

Charter announced earlier on Monday that its stockholder also approved the transaction.

Closing of the deal awaits the completion of regulatory reviews.

“Today’s approval is an important milestone in our merger with Charter,” said Rob Marcus, CEO of Time Warner Cable in a statement. “The merger will maximize value for our stockholders while creating a company dedicated to delivering great customer experiences.”