TW Cable Flips Switch on Xbox 360 App

Time Warner Cable has launched an authenticated app for the Xbox 360 that will initially offer "up to 300" live TV channels, including AMC, Bravo, BBC World News, Cartoon Network, and HGTV, and will add VOD titles to the mix at a later, still undisclosed date.

The launch comes about a month after TWC and Microsoft announced a "landmark deal" to bring the MSO's TV Everywhere app to the Xbox 360, and to lay the groundwork for future offerings on the Xbox One, a new console that Microsoft's slated to launch in November for $499.

Because it's authenticated, the TWC TV app for the console only works for consumers who subscribe to the MSO's pay TV service. They'll also need to have a subscription to Xbox Gold Live, which runs $5 per month with a 12-month subscription.

