TVSquared Names Kinsella as President

TVSquared said it named Jo Kinsella as president, a new post.

Kinsella had been chief revenue officer and executive VP at TVSquared.

“Jo has been instrumental in transforming the way brands, agencies and media owners think about TV, driving industry-wide change by bringing platform-based attribution to advertisers across the world,” said Calum Smeaton, CEO and founder of TVSquared. “She continues to act as an industry advocate, helping to preserve and grow TV investments as media dollars consolidate.”

Previously, Kinsella held posts at Lucera, Sumerian and British Telecom.