TVSquared Adds TiVo Data to Attribution Platform

Global analytics company TVSquared made a deal to incorporate viewing data TiVo to its attribution platform, which measures to impact of commercials.

TVSquared’s Advantage gauges the immediate and long-term consumer reaction to spots, drilling down by day, daypart, program, network and creative.

“The combination of TiVo’s data and our platform is going to provide an excellent solution for our advertisers and clients,” said Calum Smeaton, CEO and founder of TVSquared.

TiVo’s data provides TVSquared with more granular information about viewer behavior.

“With the addition of deterministic data, which details TV’s effectiveness at the household level, our hybrid approach to attribution shows an advertisers how TV impacts 100% of its business--all from one platform,” Smeaton said.

The additional data will also allow TVSquared to look at a control group, which hasn’t seen an ad and compare it to viewers who have seen an ad and measure the difference in the brand lift between the groups.

“TiVo’s TV Viewership Data provides the most authoritative dataset across our rapidly growing audience,” said Walt Horstman, senior VP and general manager for advanced media and advertising at TiVo. “Our partnership with TVSquared expands upon our capabilities to provide advertisers with an unprecedented and unrivaled look into how linear and non-linear TV contributes to bottom-line business benefits.”

While a number of analytics firms have entered the attribution space, Smeaton said TVSquared aims to provide real time access to insights,

Founded in 2012 in an Edinburgh kitchen by a group of data scientists, TVSquared works with more than 700 brands, agencies and networks in 70 countries and tracks 175 million website hits per day. The company says it can optimize TV-driven response and improve campaign effectiveness by up to 80%.

U.S. clients include Grubhub, Credit Karma, UNTUCKit, Nautilus, AppsFlyer, TiVo, Audi US and InterContinental Hotels Group.