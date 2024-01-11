tvScientific Working With Blockgraph To Share DTC Clients’ First-Party Data

tvScientific said it is working with Blockgraph so that its direct-to-consumer clients can safely put their first-party data assets to work.

Clients will be able to use their information to target audiences using tvScientfific’s connected TV platform based pm consumers’ search, purchase and retail history to optimize campaigns.

“This new partnership brings together our privacy-enhanced, deterministic household identity solution with tvScientific’s sophisticated demand-side platform,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “This collaboration will be particularly valuable to tvScientific’s customers, as they will now be able to apply their first party data assets more effectively and increase the overall ROI for their advertising campaigns.”

DTC brands have a lot of data on customers and potential customers. As they shift their marketing dollars from digital and social media to CTV, unlocking that data is a key to maintaining growth.

One of the first brands to work with

Blockgraph and tvScientificwas Lull a DTC mattress brand.

"Using tvScientific’s platform to leverage our first party data has allowed us to unlock an additional channel to retarget our existing leads and customers,” said Sharone Almog, VP Marketing and eCommerce at Lull. “Data drives all of our decisions at Lull, so being able to target unique audiences who we know are interested in our brand has helped us boost campaign performance."

Blockgraph and tvScientific will enable the use of first-party data to buy programmatically.

“Combining programmatic advertising with premium video is a complex challenge, and it’s becoming more complex with the expanding landscape of services and providers,” said David Koye, co-founder and CPO at tvScientific. “Our new partnership with Blockgraph gives our customers the tools they need to confidently and consistently optimize performance even as campaigns become more complicated. Blockgraph’s privacy-focused identity solution gives our customers the security they need to identify and target new audiences and measure their success.”