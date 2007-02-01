TVLand To Sit Down Again With David Steinberg
On Monday, Feb. 19, the second season of Sit Down Comedy With David Steinberg will premiere on TVLand.com, two days before it premieres on the TV Land cable channel. It will be the first time that TV Land will premiere a show online. All six episodes of the show’s second season will be posted to the Web two days before airing on television.
In addition, TV Land will also post highlight podcasts of the show, which contains one-on-one interviews with comedy personalities such as Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams and Jon Stewart, onto iTunes.
Episodes of Sit DownComedy will be available for sale on iTunes beginning Feb. 27.
