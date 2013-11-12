TVGN Puts Seven Projects Into Development

TVGN has unveiled its first development slate on Tuesday, featuring projects with boy-band group New Kids on the Block as well as a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood.

The development slate is the first since CBS Corp. acquired 49% of the cable network from One Equity Partners. Lionsgate owns the other 51%.

Rock the Boat: New Kids on the Block, which would be the first in

a series that allows fans to spend a week aboard a cruise with their

favorite bands. It will be produced by Jarrett Creative Group in

association with Executive Producer and New Kids On The Block's Donnie

Wahlberg.

From TVGN part-owner Lionsgate, TMI will deliver the top stories in Hollywood and entertainment through the lens of celebrity tweets and posts.

Lionsgate also has Tour Wars, which delves into the competitive world of Hollywood Boulevard's tour vendors.

TVGN is developing two behind-the-scenes series with TV Guide Productions' Watch! Magazine TV Project, which goes behind-the-scenes of CBS' Watch!Magazine and The Story Behind (working title), which takes an inside look at some of the most successful shows in TV history including ER and Friends.

TVGN's two other series are the game show Celebrity Celebrity from Scandal's Joshua Malina -- which pits teams of celebrity contestants who try to guess famous names based on teammates' clues -- and Have You Scene My Room, where memorabilia expert Joe Maddalena transforms superfans' rooms into Hollywood tributes.

"We have commissioned a slate of original projects that capture compelling and exciting stories of Hollywood, fandom and obsession," said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment and media, TVGN. "TVGN is committed to doing what CBS and Lionsgate do best - create hit shows that audiences love."

The potential new series would join Big Brother After Dark as well as repeats of series like Designing Women, The Young and the Restless and Cheers.