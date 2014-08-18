TVGN Promotes Giordano, Hires Surovell

TVGN, a partnership between CBS and Lionsgate, added to its original programming department Monday with the addition of Jessie Surovell as VP of development. Kristan Giordano, who has been with TVGN for 10 years, most recently as an executive producer, is now VP of original programming.

Surovell comes to the net from Shed Media US and will focus on adding to TVGN’s roster of original programming. Giordano will oversee current shows like Big Brother After Dark. Both women will be based in TVGN’s Los Angeles headquarters and will report to Paul Adler, senior VP of original programming and development.

“As TVGN continues to expand its original programming, both Jessie and Kristan will play significant roles in building and managing our growing slate of content,” said Adler on the new hires.