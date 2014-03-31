TVGN Orders Reality Series With Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

TVGN has ordered a reality series starring Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.



The “docu-comedy” series, aptly named The Sorrentinos, stars the former Jersey Shore castmember and his family, namely his three brothers, sister and mother.



Production will begin this week in New Jersey. TVGN has ordered eight half-hour episodes.



The Sorrentinos is executive produced for TVGN by Julie and Seth Jarrett of Jarrett Creative