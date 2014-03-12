TVGN Orders Reality Series With Alan Thicke

TVGN has ordered a reality series starring one of the more famous TV dads: Alan Thicke.

The unscripted series Unusually Thicke will feature the actor's real-life family, including his wife and teenage son. Thicke is best-known for playing Growing Pains patriarch Jason Seaver.

TVGN ordered 14 episodes and has slated Unusually Thicke for an April 16 premiere.

The show will feature appearances from Thicke's other son, recording artist Robin Thicke, as well as David Hasselhoff, Bob Saget, Magic Johnson and John Stamos, among others.

The series is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment.