TVGN To Marathon CW Dramas

TVGN announced Thursday that it will hand over three Saturdays this month to all-day marathons of CW dramas.

The former TV Guide Network will air every episode to date of The Tomorrow People on Jan. 4, The Originals on Jan. 11, and Reign on Jan. 18. The Tomorrow People have aired nine episodes so far, while Reign has aired eight. Each series is in its first season.



CBS Corp., coparent company of The CW, reached an agreement in March 2013 to purchase 49% of TVGN. Lionsgate holds the other 51%. In November, TVGN announced its first original-programming development slate.



"There is no better way to catch-up on great television than to binge every episode from the beginning of a series," said Brad Schwartz, TVGN president of entertainment and media.

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, added, "The CW is thrilled to team up with TVGN to give viewers the opportunity to catch up on our three new hit series, The Originals, The Tomorrow People, and Reign."

UPDATE: On Friday, TVGN announced that it would air all episodes of CBS' Hostages on Sunday, Jan. 5. The show's season finale will air the following night on CBS.