TVGN Books Wendy Williams Special

TVGN has ordered a special that will give viewers a peek behind the curtain of daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, the network announced Wednesday.

Wendy Williams Project (working title) will follow Williams as she prepared for her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago, where she plays the role of Mama Morton. It will also go behind the scenes of her talk show The Wendy Williams Show, which is produced by Debmar-Mercury, a subsidiary of Lionsgate, which owns half of TVGN with CBS. The Wendy Williams Project is produced by Wendy Williams Productions with Williams, Kevin Hunter, Lisa Knapp and Jill Ramsey as executive producers.

TVGN also announced a project with country music singer John Rich, who was the 2011 winner on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice and a judge on CMT's Nashville Star. The John Rich Project (working title) will feature live performances, celebrity interviews, surprise guests and lots of audience interaction in a loose, party atmosphere. Scheduled to air this fall on TVGN, the series is produced by 25/7 Productions with David Broome (creator of The Biggest Loser), Yong Yam and Marc Oswald as executive producers.

The network also added a pair of unscripted series: Mother of All Talent and Tequila Sisters.