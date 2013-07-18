TVGN to Begin Airing 'Big Brother' Repeats
TVGN announced Thursday that starting July 19 it will air
repeat episodes of CBS' Big Brother on Fridays at 8 p.m. The
three-hour block will air the series' Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday night
episodes.
Following Friday's repeat episodes, from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. the
network will air a special three-hour episode of Big Brother: After
Dark, a late-night companion series that captures the contestants through a
curated live television feed. TVGN will continue to air its regular two-hour
episodes of Big Brother: After Dark six nights a week.
TVGN will air the previous seven episodes
of Big Brother's current season on July 19 from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.