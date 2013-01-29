TVB: NFL Viewers Choose Local Stations Over ESPN, NFL Network

Football fans overwhelmingly chose to stick with their local

stations for their game-viewing experiences over national cable nets ESPN and

NFL Network, according

to recent study by TVB.





For ESPN's Monday Night Football package and NFL

Net's Thursday Night Football slate, each network was required to

provide a live feed of every game to each team's respective local broadcast TV

station partner (usually an ABC affiliate for ESPN games). Local market

simulcasts occurred 60 times during the 2012 regular season, and those local

stations attracted nearly 4.5 times more household viewers.





In the 30 markets where a regular season game was simulcast

on both local TV and one of the cable nets, the average HH broadcast rating

exceeded the cable network rating by 74%. The top five markets where this occurred

were: Milwaukee (351% higher TV station ratings than cable); Minneapolis

(+261%); Cleveland (+212%); New Orleans (+212%) and St. Louis (+211%).





The markets of the two Super Bowl teams were sixth

(Baltimore) and 13th (San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose).