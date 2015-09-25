TVB Airs Commercials for Political Advertising

The Television Bureau of Advertising is going to the air a spot Sunday morning in Washington, D.C., to remind political campaigns about the benefits of buying commercials on broadcast.

While broadcast garners the majority of political ad spending, candidate are upping their spending on cable and the Internet because they think they can target voters better than with a mass medium like TV.

The TVB ad says that 95 of the top 100 shows that reach adults 35-plus—the key voter demographic.—are on broadcast television.

“Don’t let your message get lost in the dark. Your voters are here,” says the spot. “Target wisely. Target broadly.”

“Local broadcast TV has time-tested metrics that provide campaigns with a much clearer picture of who is watching a particular channel or program and allows them to allocate resources accordingly,” said TVB president Steve Lanzano. “No other platform can compete with broadcast in reach across all voter demographics, which is why the projected TV ad spend for the 2016 political election is $4.4 billion.”

The spot will air on the four network affiliated stations during their weekly Sunday news shows.