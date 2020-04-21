TVadSync Offers Campaign Attribution Data in a Hurry
Data and analytics firm TVadSync said it has a new automated campaign attribution platform that provides reports based on smart TV data within 24 hours.
The company said attribution calculated manually often takes weeks to deliver--too late to adjust a campaign to make it more effective.
TVadSync’s system is based on viewing data from two of the three top TV set makers, which have an 80% share of the U.S. market. The company combines the viewing data with several attribution methodologies to develop a rich picture of the business outcomes that result from an ad campaign.
“With automated attribution, media buyers are able to measure business outcomes in near-real time, which represents a significant improvement over the market standard,” said John McNicholas, head of product at TVadSync. “With the industry’s largest Smart TV data set and a muti-faceted attribution approach, we now provide brands with the fastest, most robust campaign attribution available for better overall campaign optimization.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.