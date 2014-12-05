TV Writer Ann Marcus Dies at 93

Emmy award-winning TV writer Ann Marcus, 93, died Dec. 3 at her home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., according to the Writers Guild of America, West. She was a former board member as well as a member of the board of governors of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Her credits include an Emmy-winning turn on the Norman Lear talk show send-up, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, as well as daytime soap Days of Our Lives, One Life To Live, Love Is a Many Splendored Thing and Search for Tomorrow, along with prime time soapy dramas Peyton Place and Knots Landing.

Marcus was born Dorothy Anne Goldstone in 1921, as was a former copy "boy" at the New York Daily News and worked for Life Magazine before moving into TV writing. her credits also include boomer staples Lassie, Dennis the Menace, Gentle Ben, and Please Don't Eat the Daisies.

Survivors include three children, Steve, John, and Ellyn; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marcus' name to the Los Angeles Animal Shelter at their website.