TV Veteran Cordero, Torres Launch Invivo Media Group

Veteran TV executive Vincent Cordero and David Torres have launched Invivo Media Group, which will specialize in live music promotion, talent commercial partnerships and strategic media consulting focusing on the U.S. Latino and Latin American markets.

Cordero, who was COO of HBO Latin America, executive VP and general manager of Fox Deportes and VP & GM of Univision, Chicago, will be CEO of the new company. Torres, a top independent music entrepreneur, is president, live events, for the company, which plans to have presences in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami.

“Invivo Media Group has three main vision pillars: create premium live music experiences; expand the reach of music artists to new fans across the world; and drive media industry prioritization of Latino artists and fans,” said Cordero.

One of its first activities is promoting dates during the 2017 U.S. tour of Ozuna, a nominee for Billboard Latin Artist of the Year.

Invivo Media Group expects to produce and sell 100 live music events in its first year.

“Today, unique experiences drive consumer spending, and live music events are among the most compelling platforms to engage consumers,” said Cordero. “Latino consumers are pop culture trendsetters that deliver the biggest live music ROI. Invivo Media Group will help revolutionize, elevate and scale the U.S. Latino and Latin American live music industry.”