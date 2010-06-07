TV Upfronts Come Back Strong

Upfront Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

Television's upfront advertising market is coming in strong,

with broadcasters recouping much of last year's declines and cable networks

licking their chops.

Quickly after returning from the Memorial Day holiday, Fox

and The CW wrapped their sales during a short week, with each racking up

double-digit increases in sales volume and high-single-digit increases in

prices.

CBS and ABC, after wrestling with media buyers over whether

their price increases would be bigger or smaller than Fox's, ended the week

with most of their deals done after an especially long night Thursday,

according to sources.

NBC, meanwhile, was having discussions, but with buyers

looking to pay significantly smaller increases, no compete deals were being

reported.

The CW's sales were up 20% to about $370 million. Prices

were up about 7.5% on a cost-per-thousand-viewers basis. The network, owned by

CBS Corp. and Time Warner, also sold substantially more of its inventory than

last year, when just 65% of its spots were reserved in the upfront.

With its young-skewing programming, The CW is expanding the

number of commercials that appear online. A key part of its upfront strategy

was getting sponsors to buy advertising in its shows both on broadcast and via

the Internet. The CW says its strategy worked.

"We're wrapping this year's CW upfront, and thrilled that

our convergence initiative has been a resounding success with the advertising

community as the vast majority of our clients have bought both on-air and full

episode streaming online," said Rob Tuck, executive VP, national sales, in a

statement June 4.

Fox confirmed June 4 that it had completed its upfront

sales. The network said that its "volume and pricing levels [were] consistent

with our position at the number one network." Sources indicated that Fox sold

about 80% of its advertising inventory for next season, up from last year,

generating $1.8 and 1.9 billion worth of revenues. Prices were up by 8.5% to

9%.

Cable Plays "Supply

and Demand" Card

Cable networks were anxious to get going, and with buyers

paying more than they expected for broadcast, demand appeared to be strong and

some talks were proceeding rapidly.

Turner Broadcasting already had deals with some agencies

done, according to sources. Like the top broadcasters, Turner had been seeking

low-double-digit price increases but found the market to be in the high-single-digit

range. Some of Turner's deals included sponsors for Conan O'Brien's new

late-night show.

A sales executive at another cable network said that buyers

had already made counteroffers on price late in the week and that the

difference was "closeable."

With the market appearing as strong as expected, cable

networks were trying to play a new card: supply and demand.

In recent years, ratings for cable overall and for most of

the largest networks have been up. That increasing supply has made it difficult

for most cable networks to get the kinds of price increases the broadcasters

tend to get. It also means that while the ratings gap between broadcast and the

bigger cable channels was shrinking, the pricing gap was little changed.

With Turner's TNT and TBS, NBC Universal's USA and AETN's

Lifetime all recording lower ratings, executives there could argue, as broadcast

sales execs do, that lower supply should translate into higher prices.

One buyer scoffed at the idea because in the world of cable

there are always numerous alternatives for reaching whatever demographic group

is being targeted. That means that higher prices at the major cable networks

could create a trickle down effect, with buyers moving some money to lower-rated

cable network. In tighter markets, advertisers tend to concentrate their buying

on a smaller number of outlets.

"If Lifetime charges too much, you buy more Hallmark," said

one buyer.

During last year's down market, buyers were able to get the

networks to agree to let them cancel upfront buys as little as 30 days before

the end of a quarter instead of 60 to 90 days.

Buyers said that they were able to retain those terms in this year's

negotiations.