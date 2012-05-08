Trending

TV Takes In Biggest Share of Ad Revenues

By

Television continues to get the biggest share of consumers'
media time and marketers advertising dollars.

Television ad spending in the U.S. rose 4.5% to $72 billion,
according to a new report from Nielsen.
That compares to $16 billion for magazines, $12 billion for newspapers, $7
billion for radio and $6 billion for the Internet.

Broadcast network TV generated $21.1 billion, spot TV
generated $23 billion, cable TV earned $21 billion, Spanish-language broadcast
reeled in $3.7 billion and Spanish-language cable drew $13.3 million.

Cable TV advertising revenues have increased 42% from 2007,
Nielsen said. Spanish-language cable rose 24% since 2010. Spanish-language TV
saw a 16% increase.

While the automotive category was the largest in ad spending
across all media at $10.2 billion in 2011, AT&T and Verizon were the top
brands among TV spenders during 2011. AT&T Wireless Web Access paid $1.1
billion for TV spots and Verizon Wireless Web Access paid $702.2 million.

The average TV commercial in 2011 was 28.4 seconds in
length. Thirty-second spots accounted for 47% of all commercials, down from 48%
in 2010, while 15-second ads represented 34% of the total, up from 33%. The
share of one-minute ads remained constant at 9%.