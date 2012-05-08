TV Takes In Biggest Share of Ad Revenues

Television continues to get the biggest share of consumers'

media time and marketers advertising dollars.

Television ad spending in the U.S. rose 4.5% to $72 billion,

according to a new report from Nielsen.

That compares to $16 billion for magazines, $12 billion for newspapers, $7

billion for radio and $6 billion for the Internet.

Broadcast network TV generated $21.1 billion, spot TV

generated $23 billion, cable TV earned $21 billion, Spanish-language broadcast

reeled in $3.7 billion and Spanish-language cable drew $13.3 million.

Cable TV advertising revenues have increased 42% from 2007,

Nielsen said. Spanish-language cable rose 24% since 2010. Spanish-language TV

saw a 16% increase.

While the automotive category was the largest in ad spending

across all media at $10.2 billion in 2011, AT&T and Verizon were the top

brands among TV spenders during 2011. AT&T Wireless Web Access paid $1.1

billion for TV spots and Verizon Wireless Web Access paid $702.2 million.

The average TV commercial in 2011 was 28.4 seconds in

length. Thirty-second spots accounted for 47% of all commercials, down from 48%

in 2010, while 15-second ads represented 34% of the total, up from 33%. The

share of one-minute ads remained constant at 9%.