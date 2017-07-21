TV Sites Ranked Among Top Digital Media Properties in June

Websites owned by TV companies were among the top 50 digital media properties in June, according to the latest comScore rankings.

Comcast NBCUniversal’s digital properties came in sixth with 155.3 million unique visitors. That ranked it behind Google websites, Facebook, Yahoo websites, Microsoft websites and Amazon websites.

CBS Interactive was ranked eighth with 148 million uniques and Turner digital was in 10th place with 131 million uniques.

Hearst was No. 18 with 104 million visitors, Fox News was 28th with 82 million, ESPN was 31st with 76 million, Cox was 39th with 65 million, ABC-Freeform was 47th with 54 million, Tribune Media was 49th with 54 million and Scripps Networks Interactive was 50th with 53 million.