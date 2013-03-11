TV Shows Bigger Ad Gains Than Other Media
In a year of slow advertising spending growth, television
was among the strongest media segments, according to new figures from Kantar
Media.
TV advertising was up 5% in the fourth quarter, helped by
the NFL and NCAA football. For the full year, TV spending was up 8%.
Broadcast network TV was up 5% in the quarter and up 9% for
the year, thanks in part to the Summer Olympics on NBC.
Spot TV gained 12% in the fourth quarter because of election
campaign spending and finished the year 10% higher as auto makers and dealers
pumped money into local markets.
Spanish-language TV spending jumped 20% in the fourth
quarter, with higher sell-out levels at the broadcast networks. For the year,
Spanish-language TV was up 15%.
Cable TV spending in the fourth quarter was down 2% because
of reduced holiday ad spending and cutbacks from direct response marketers,
according to Kantar. For the year, ad spending on cable networks was up 3%.
Overall, ad spending was up 2% in the fourth
quarter and up 3% in 2012 to $140 billion, according to Kantar.
