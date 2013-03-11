TV Shows Bigger Ad Gains Than Other Media

In a year of slow advertising spending growth, television

was among the strongest media segments, according to new figures from Kantar

Media.

TV advertising was up 5% in the fourth quarter, helped by

the NFL and NCAA football. For the full year, TV spending was up 8%.

Broadcast network TV was up 5% in the quarter and up 9% for

the year, thanks in part to the Summer Olympics on NBC.

Spot TV gained 12% in the fourth quarter because of election

campaign spending and finished the year 10% higher as auto makers and dealers

pumped money into local markets.

Spanish-language TV spending jumped 20% in the fourth

quarter, with higher sell-out levels at the broadcast networks. For the year,

Spanish-language TV was up 15%.

Cable TV spending in the fourth quarter was down 2% because

of reduced holiday ad spending and cutbacks from direct response marketers,

according to Kantar. For the year, ad spending on cable networks was up 3%.

Overall, ad spending was up 2% in the fourth

quarter and up 3% in 2012 to $140 billion, according to Kantar.