TV Ratings: 'Romantically Challenged' Down

On a night where other than a new episode of Rules of Engagement, CBS aired repeats, Fox edged out ABC for a victory with adults 18-49, and led by Dancing With the Stars, ABC dominated with total viewers. Even with CBS being almost exclusively repeats, NBC could manage no better than fourth place.

ABC's Romantically Challenged dropped to a 2.7 rating. Last week it premiered with a 3.0 adults 18-49 rating in the preliminary numbers that was adjusted to a 2.9 in the final numbers.

