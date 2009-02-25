TV One Spotlights More 'Unsung' Artists

TV One has greenlit eight more episodes of biography series, Unsung.



The hour episodes profile artists who have been "under-recognized or under-appreciated."



That is double the first flight of four episodes that premiered last fall and included bios of Donny Hathaway and Phyllis Hyman, the latter which was TV One's top-rated original of 2008.



Melba Moore and Minnie Riperton are among the new bios slated for air startin in June.



TV One is as an African American-targeted network reaching an estimated 47 million households.