TV One Spotlights More 'Unsung' Artists
TV One has greenlit eight more episodes of biography series, Unsung.
The hour episodes profile artists who have been "under-recognized or under-appreciated."
That is double the first flight of four episodes that premiered last fall and included bios of Donny Hathaway and Phyllis Hyman, the latter which was TV One's top-rated original of 2008.
Melba Moore and Minnie Riperton are among the new bios slated for air startin in June.
TV One is as an African American-targeted network reaching an estimated 47 million households.
