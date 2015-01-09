TV One to Premiere Monthly Movies #TCA15

TV One will expand its original programming efforts to include the monthly premieres of original movies, the network announced Friday at the TCA winter press tour.

The first of those movies, White Water, will premiere Feb. 7. It will be followed March 14 by Hear No Evil.

The network also announced a Feb. 11 premiere date for new seasons of series Unsung Hollywood and R&B Divas LA and that it will broadcast the 23rd annual Trumpet Awards Feb. 21.

TV One president Brad Siegel announced that the network will premiere an original scripted series with the working title Born Again Virgins in late 2015.