TV One Orders First Scripted Series
African American-targeted network TV One has
ordered its first scripted series, Love
That Girl.
Bent Outta Shape Productions/Hazrah
Entertainment will reprise the show, which had a four-episode special run on TV
One in January. TV One has ordered a full season of 26 episodes (13 have
already been produced). The series, from Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show), is targeted for a first-quarter 2011
debut.
The series stars Tatyana Ali (Fresh Prince of Bel Air, TV
One Access) as a divorcee who returns home to Southern California to make a
fresh start at life and a career, but one complicated by the arrival of her
stand-up comedian brother (Alphonso McAuley).
Martin Lawrence will serve as executive producer
as well as appear in the series.
TV One launched in 2004. Its investors include Comcast and DirecTV.
