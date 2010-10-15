TV One Orders First Scripted Series

African American-targeted network TV One has

ordered its first scripted series, Love

That Girl.

Bent Outta Shape Productions/Hazrah

Entertainment will reprise the show, which had a four-episode special run on TV

One in January. TV One has ordered a full season of 26 episodes (13 have

already been produced). The series, from Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show), is targeted for a first-quarter 2011

debut.

The series stars Tatyana Ali (Fresh Prince of Bel Air, TV

One Access) as a divorcee who returns home to Southern California to make a

fresh start at life and a career, but one complicated by the arrival of her

stand-up comedian brother (Alphonso McAuley).

Martin Lawrence will serve as executive producer

as well as appear in the series.

TV One launched in 2004. Its investors include Comcast and DirecTV.