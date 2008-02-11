TV One Names VP, Creative Services

Scott Perkins, design director for CNN, joined TV One in the newly created post of vice president, creative services.

Perkins will oversee branding for the Silver Spring, Md.-based African American-targeted cable network, including on-air, off-air, online, trade and print marketing.

Before joining CNN, Perkins was design director for BET and held the same post at ad agencies before that.

TV One launched in January 2004 and currently boasts almost 43 million households served.