TV One Launches HD Channel

African American-targeted channel TV One has launched an HD channel on systems owned by the nation's two largest cable operators.

The 24/7 channel debuted today (Dec. 17) on New York region systems owned by Time Warner (Staten Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, Mt. Vernon and Bergen County, NJ) and on Comcast systems in Boston, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle.

TV One says to look for additional carriage deals early next month.

The HD channel will mirror existing network programming, with 20% of the content in HD at launch and 40% by the end of 2010. Original programming will be produced in HD going forward.