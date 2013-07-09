TV One to Launch Live Daily News Show

TV One this fall will launch a live, one-hour weekday

news/public affairs show as part of amultiplatform news offering from network

parent company Radio One.

TV One will simulcast the last hour of the three-hour News

One Now radio program to be syndicated on Radio One stations across the

country, Alfred Liggins, chairman of TV One and CEO and president of Radio One,

told Multichannel News. The 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. show, which will offer

news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports and culture from an

African-American perspective, will be hosted by former CNN personality Roland

Martin.

While the network has yet to specify a launch date, Liggins

said the show would most likely debut in mid-September prior to the

Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Legislative Conference. The Radio One

portion of News One Now will also run on the Web via Radio One's

dedicated NewsOne.com site, according to Liggins.

