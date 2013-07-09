TV One to Launch Live Daily News Show
TV One this fall will launch a live, one-hour weekday
news/public affairs show as part of amultiplatform news offering from network
parent company Radio One.
TV One will simulcast the last hour of the three-hour News
One Now radio program to be syndicated on Radio One stations across the
country, Alfred Liggins, chairman of TV One and CEO and president of Radio One,
told Multichannel News. The 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. show, which will offer
news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports and culture from an
African-American perspective, will be hosted by former CNN personality Roland
Martin.
While the network has yet to specify a launch date, Liggins
said the show would most likely debut in mid-September prior to the
Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Legislative Conference. The Radio One
portion of News One Now will also run on the Web via Radio One's
dedicated NewsOne.com site, according to Liggins.
