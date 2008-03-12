TV One Gets The Hughleys

Twentieth Television sold sitcom The Hughleys to TV One.

TV One gets cable rights to 89 episodes of The Hughleys, which ran on ABC for three years (1998-2002), in a multiyear deal. The series launches April 7 and will air twice daily Monday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

TV One recently bought a package of 120 "best-of" episodes of Divorce Court from Twentieth, which began airing last month weekdays from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

The African-American-targeted channel was launched in 2004. Its backers include Comcast and DirecTV.