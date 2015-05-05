TV One to Air First Town Hall Meeting

TV One's morning news program, NewsOne Now, is going primetime for its first town hall meeting to focus on the unrest in Baltimore in particular and the relationship between Black America and the police in general.

“State of Emergency: Baltimore and Beyond" will air Tuesday night (May 5) at 9-11 p.m., hosted by NewsOne Now's managing editor and host Roland Martin. The town hall will feature a panel of politicians, law enforcement officers, civil rights activists and others talking about police-involved deaths in Baltimore, Cleveland, Ferguson, New York and South Carolina.

Among the panelists are Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake; Ben Jealous, senior fellow, American Progress (former NAACP president & CEO); and Baltimore city council member Carl Stokes.

TV One offers African American-targeted programming to 57 million households, according to the network.