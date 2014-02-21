TV Newsman Garrick Utley Dies at 74

Longtime reporter and news anchor Garrick Utley died after a long battle with cancer, NBC News said on Friday. Utley was 74.

Utley joined NBC as a researcher for The Huntley-BrinkleyReport in Europe. Utley made his way in front of the camera as the foreign correspondent in Vietnam and throughout Europe.

"Garrick embodied the history of NBC News for most of the latter half of the 20th century and he will be greatly missed,” said Tom Brokaw in a note to NBC News staffers.

Utley also covered national politics stateside and hosted Meet the Press and the Sunday edition of Today. In addition to working with NBC, he also worked with ABC News and CNN.

Utley is survived by his wife Gertje, brother Jonathon, and sister-in-law Carol Marin.