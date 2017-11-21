TV Networks Sign Up For MediaRadar Ad Data

After expanding its advertising intelligence capabilities a year ago to include linear TV, MediaRadar says it has signed up more than 40 new television customers.

Among subscribing to MediaRadar in the past 12 months are A+E Networks, Reelz and Hallmark Channel.

MediaRadar says that TV customers now account for more than 10% of its overall revenue.



“Our TV customer base speaks to the demand for hyper-accurate and in-depth ad sales intelligence across media, including linear TV,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO and co-founder of MediaRadar. “With our software, sales teams get the insights they need to find new prospects and upsell existing advertisers, into digital formats, like online video. Our growth is validation of our capabilities and the strength of our offering.”

Using MediaRadar, networks can evaluate TV spending based on individual brands, product lines, programming and dayparts. They can also check spending in other media, including digital video, display and print.

MediaRadar employs artificial intelligence and machine learning in distilling spending data into insights and analysis.

“MediaRadar provides us with a great depth and breadth of knowledge,” said Bill Rosolie, senior VP of advertising sales at ReelzChannel. Reelz has used MediaRadar’s TV info since it was launched last April. “They understand creative execution and how advertisers utilize different media formats. This comprehensive data allows us to strategize more effectively before we meet with a client or prospect.”