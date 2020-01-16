TV Maker Hisense Adds Hoop Star Wade to Team

TV maker Hisense said it signed a multi-year marketing deal with former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

As the Chinese company’s first U.S. brand ambassador, Wade will support premium product launches, make in-person appearances and be featured in upcoming campaigns.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dwyane Wade to the Hisense team and look forward to working with him to take the Hisense brand to the next level,” says David Gold, VP, consumer electronics at Hisense U.S.

“More than just an athlete and savvy businessman, he’s dependable, competitive and shares our commitment to being the best in every aspect of his life. This partnership provides the perfect alignment for Hisense and represents our continued commitment to grow our brand in the US. We are very excited to embark on this journey to further elevate the brand together and bring sports into the home on a more intimate level,” Gold said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Hisense team as an ambassador of their high-performing products with top-notch technology and great-looking design,” said Wade. “Based on their dedication to excellence, their rapid growth and the way their products elevate the TV viewing and home experience globally, I am proud to partner with them in this exciting new role.”

Wade is a three-time NBA champion, 13-time All Star and an NBA Finals MVP. He and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union currently appear in commercials for Gatorade.

Hisense is marking its 50th anniversary. The company also has sports partnerships with NASCAR, UEFA and FIFA.