TV Land's Keith Cox Upped to Paramount Network President of Development, Production

TV Land programming executive Keith Cox has been promoted to the president of production for TV Land and Spike TV—soon to be rebranded The Paramount Network.

Cox will add strategic development and production for The Paramount Network to his current duties as head of content development for TV Land. Over the past decade while at TV Land, Cox developed, produced and launched the network’s lineup of scripted fare, including Hot In Cleveland and Younger, as well as upcoming new series Nobodies.

The announcement comes on the heels of the departure of Spike TV executive VP of original series Sharon Levy.

“Keith has done an incredible job in building TV Land’s slate of strong original scripted series over the last 10 years and reigniting the brand, and I’m thrilled to work with him as he continues to bring his strong creativity and unparalleled talent relationships to the Paramount Network,” said Spike TV president Kevin Kay.



