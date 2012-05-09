TV Land Unveils New Look

TV Land on Wednesday unveiled a new logo, the first time the network has changed its on-air look since its inception 16 years ago.

Aside

from the re-designed logo, the network will also feature new on-air

packaging and graphics. The re-design is meant to reflect the network's

increased push into original scripted programming, instead of solely

airing classic sitcoms. The network also announced it will add a second

night of original programming to its schedule.

TV

Land is looking to target the adults 25-54 demo; ratings among that

demo were down 12% in primetime for the first quarter and down 8% in

2011.

"TV

Land has evolved significantly over the past few years. It became

clear that the overall look and feel of the channel needed to sync up

better with our programming lineup," said

Larry W. Jones, president, TV Land. "This fresh design

signals to our viewers that TV Land is delivering a deeply engaging

experience; it's a place where they know they can come for a laugh and

enjoy high quality original and timeless sitcoms."

The new logo comes on the heels of the network's new tagline, "Laugh More."