TV Land Unveils New Look
TV Land on Wednesday unveiled a new logo, the first time the network has changed its on-air look since its inception 16 years ago.
Aside
from the re-designed logo, the network will also feature new on-air
packaging and graphics. The re-design is meant to reflect the network's
increased push into original scripted programming, instead of solely
airing classic sitcoms. The network also announced it will add a second
night of original programming to its schedule.
TV
Land is looking to target the adults 25-54 demo; ratings among that
demo were down 12% in primetime for the first quarter and down 8% in
2011.
"TV
Land has evolved significantly over the past few years. It became
clear that the overall look and feel of the channel needed to sync up
better with our programming lineup," said
Larry W. Jones, president, TV Land. "This fresh design
signals to our viewers that TV Land is delivering a deeply engaging
experience; it's a place where they know they can come for a laugh and
enjoy high quality original and timeless sitcoms."
The new logo comes on the heels of the network's new tagline, "Laugh More."
