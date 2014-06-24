TV Land Taps Tuinier as VP of Original Programming

TV Land continues to bolster its original programming team, announcing Tuesday that it has hired Dana Tuinier as VP of development and original programming.

Tuinier joins fellow VPs Brad Gardner and Rose Catherine Pinkney on the network’s original programming team, all of which report to Keith Cox, executive VP of development and original programming.

Along with Hot in Cleveland and Jennifer Falls, TV Land has the upcoming Younger and pilots Teacher and Impastor.

Tuinier was previously director of current programming at Fox, where she worked on series New Girl, Bob’s Burgers, Raising Hope, Enlisted, Glee and Cosmos.