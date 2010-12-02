TV Land Sets ‘Hot' Special

TV Land will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at its hit comedy series Hot in Cleveland with a Dec. 12 one-hour special.

The special, Behind the Hotness, will feature the sitcom's stars - Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Betty White - discussing the funniest moments from the show's first season. The show also includes new cast interviews and never-before-aired bloopers and clips showcasing guest star appearances by Tim Conway, Joe Jonas, Huey Lewis, Susan Lucci and Carl Reiner.

The special will also feature a clip from the second-season premiere episode, scheduled to air Jan. 19, network officials said.



