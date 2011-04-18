TV Land Sets 'Hot In Cleveland' Spinoff

TV Land will look to build on the success of its original series Hot In Cleveland by developing a spinoff series starring comedian Cedric The Entertainer, the network announced Monday.

The as yet named spin-off revolves around a minister played by Cedric that will appear on the sophomore sitcom when it returns with new episodes later this summer, according to network officials.

"Cedric is amazingly funny and has proven time and time again that he is one of the most talented performers in recent years," said Keith Cox, TV Land executive vice president, development and original programming in a statement. "Coupling Cedric's comedic timing with (Hot In Cleveland executive producer Suzanne Martin's) incredible writing skills will definitely create magic for the network."