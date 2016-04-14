TV Land Sets Dates for ‘Gaffigan,’ ‘Impastor’

A new season of The Jim Gaffigan Show is back on TV Land June 19 with back-to-back episodes, while comedy Impastor returns with its own double shot June 26. Both shows are back for their second seasons.

The Jim Gaffigan Show is a fictionalized version of the comic’s life as he navigates fatherhood, his career and his obsession with food. Ashley Williams plays his wife; other cast members include Michael Ian Black and Adam Goldberg.

Season two features 12 episodes. The show was co-created by Peter Tolan and executive producer Gaffigan and is also executive produced by Jeannie Gaffigan, Alex Murray, Sandy Wernick and Tony Hernandez.

Impastor is back for 10 episodes this time around. The comedy follows Buddy, a slacker with gambling debts who tries to escape his former life by assuming the identity of a gay pastor. Michael Rosenbaum plays the lead.

Executive producers are Rosenbaum, Christopher Vane, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Rob Greenberg.