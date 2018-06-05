TV Land Renews ‘Younger’ for Season Six

TV Land’s comedy Younger has been renewed for a sixth season, it was announced at the season five premiere party June 4. The fifth season starts June 5.

Younger is created by Darren Star and stars Sutton Foster with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

“Younger exemplifies romantic comedy at its best and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights,” said Kevin Kay, president, TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network. “We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multi-talented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters.”

The series follows Liza, a woman who lies about her age in order to get a job in publishing. As Liza’s personal and professional lives have become intertwined, keeping her secret has become increasingly difficult.

The show films at Silvercup Studios in New York. Besides creating Younger, Star is executive producer, while Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive produces for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin are also executive producers and writers.

Younger has a digital pre-show, Getting Younger, on Facebook.