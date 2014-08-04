TV Land Renews ‘The Soul Man' for Fourth Season

TV Land has renewed sitcom The Soul Man for a fourth season, announced channel president Larry W. Jones Monday. The series, which stars Cedric the Entertainer, Niecy Nash and Wesley Jonathan, centers around R&B superstar-turned-minister Reverend Boyce “The Voice” Ballentine (Cedric) after he and his wife (Nash) moved from Las Vegas to St. Louis. The fourth season was picked up for 12 episodes and will premiere in 2015.

“We are thrilled to bring back Cedric, Niecy and The Soul Man for another season,” Jones said. “TV Land has loved working with this cast and crew who come together each week and create one of the funniest half-hours on TV.”

The series, which is filmed in front of a live studio audience, has averaged 1.2 million viewers over the last three seasons, with a 3.19 rating among African American women 25-54 and a 2.65 rating among African American adults.

The most recent season featured a number of guest stars, including Martin Lawrence, Deion Sanders and Betty White.

The Soul Man is executive produced by Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Suzanne Martin, Eric C. Rhone, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner and Keith Cox.