TV Land Renews 'Soul Man,' 'The Exes'

TV Land has renewed its comedies The Soul Man for a second season and The Exes for a third season, the network announced Thursday.

The Soul Man,

starring Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash, became the network's second

highest rated series premiere when it launched in June, after Hot in Cleveland in 2010. Soul Man averaged 1.4 million viewers in

its first season.

The Exes, which

stars Donald Faison, Wayne Knight, David Alan Basche, Kelly Stables and Kristen

Johnson, averaged 1.2 million viewers in its second season.

Both shows have received 10-episode orders, to premiere in

June 2013.