TV Land Renews ‘The Exes'

TV Land wants a second season of original sitcom The Exes.

Season two is set to premiere in June along with a new original sitcom, Have Faith (working title), starring Cedric "The Entertainer" and Niecy Nash.

To date, The Exes has averaged an audience of 1.5 million total viewers, earning a 0.65 adults 25-54 rating and a 0.81 among women 25-54, per Nielsen.

Written by Frasier's Mark Reisman, The Exes stars Donald Faison, Wayne Knight, David Alan Basche, Kelly Stables and Kristen Johnston. It revolves around divorce attorney Holly (Johnston) as she introduces her newly-single client Stuart (Basche) to his new roommates: ladies' man Phil (Faison) and homebody Haskell (Knight), who share an apartment which Holly owns.